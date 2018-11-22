Breslau’s Woodland high school courting victory at provincials

Girls’ basketball and boys’ volleyball squads turn strong showing at regionals into appearances at OFSAA

After a stellar showing at last week’s regional games, Woodland Christian High School athletes are heading to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships (OFSAA) this week.

The senior girls’ basketball team and senior boys’ volleyball teams will be both be playing at the Ontario championships, which kick off today (November 22).

Woodland played the inhospitable host for the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) volleyball championship games last week, where both the senior and junior home teams emerged victorious.

Competing at the November 16 regional championship at Woodland, the junior squad clinched the win against the Walkerton District Community School. In the senior division, the Woodland boys had an even better time, winning every one of their games against the three visiting teams.

Beating the Emmanuel Christian High School contingent in the final game of the evening, the boys won the chance to move up to the OFSAA volleyball A’ championships today in Belleville.

“Well, we love going to OFSAA. It’s always a terrific experience,” said senior boys’ volleyball head coach Wayne Harris. “OFSAA puts on a fantastic championship every year, so we’re always excited to be a part of it when we earn our way there.”

Twenty teams will be competing in pools of five in a set of round-robin matches.

“We like where we’re seeded. We’re seeded ninth overall, and we know the two schools that are seeded above us in our pools, so we’re pretty anxious to get on the court and take a run at them,” said Harris.

Above Woodland in eighth place is Timiskaming High School, followed by the third-place Durham Christian school. “And we feel like we’re quite capable of being competitive with both of them,” said Harris.

The first game of the day for the senior volleyball team will be a 1 p.m. match against Timiskaming, followed by 4 p.m. matchup against Bayview Glen.

The Woodland senior girls’ basketball played an equally uncompromising game at the CWOSSA basketball championships November 16 in Kincardine. Going undefeated over the day, the basketball squad stomped Delhi District Secondary School in the finals by a whopping 54-14 margin.

The girls will be battling for the provincial title, starting today, at the OFSAA A’ championships today in North Bay. First up in championship is an 11 a.m. matchup today against De La Salle.

The OFSAA championships run for both senior teams until Saturday.