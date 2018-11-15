Bloomingdale Women’s Institute Nov 12, 2018

The monthly meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Monday, November 12th at 7:30 in the Bloomingdale United Church.

Roll Call was to bring personal items for the Sanguen Health Van.

President Pauline Weiland gave a brief report on the October 3rd Area Convention that had been held in Ayr. Next year’s Area Convention will be the 80th anniversary and will be held in Milverton. The theme will be “Arts thru the Years”.

Sharon Agla demonstrated and spoke on the produce bags that she had made on the Monday. More information on these bags will be forth coming in the new year.

A Christmas Historical Home Tour will be taking place on Saturday, December 8th from 2-6 p.m. at 6 homes in the Ayr and North Dumfries area. The tickets are $25 and the funds will be going to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation. For more information contact Pam Gillespie (519) 622-2294 or Kate Cressman (519) 632-7347.

Sharon Agla will be writing a letter of support on behalf of our Women’s Institute branch to the Provincial Minister of Canadian Heritage to ask that February 19th be celebrated as “Women’s Institute Day” and be included on the calendar.

Everyone was reminded to pick up their tickets for the December 1st concert from Brenda Hallman. The concert “The Sounds of Christmas” with the Guse family is at 2 p.m. at the Waterloo Mennonite Brethren Church in Waterloo. This concert is in support of KidsAbility Foundation.

This meeting was the ladies working on making a milk bag mat. They were cutting, folding and attaching to a wooden frame.

Thank you to Sharon Agla, Brenda Hallman and Diane Strickler for the lunch.