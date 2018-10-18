Climate change – Truth or false?

“Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own. “ I Corinthians 6:19

“God spoke: “Let us make human beings in our image, make them reflecting our nature

So they can be responsible for the fish in the sea, the birds in the air, the cattle,

And, yes, Earth itself, and every animal that moves on the face of Earth.”

God created human beings; he created them godlike,

Reflecting God’s nature.

He created them male and female.

God blessed them: “Prosper! Reproduce! Fill Earth! Take charge!

Be responsible for fish in the sea and birds in the air, for every living thing that moves on the face of Earth” Genesis 1:26-27

If we do not change our ways by 2030, there will be no turning back. This is not exactly what the most recent report from the United Nations said, but they say that the temperature will rise enough, so that there will be damage to the planet that we cannot recover from forever. The sea waters are rising, and there seems to be more storms and more violent storms in the world. The United Nations wants the best for all of us.

But, what about Woolwich Township ? Is the warming of the planet affecting us ? How is the heat bothering our farmers and their crops ? With all of us using our carbon footprint, is my breathing worse than before ? Do I need to do something , more than not use one-use straws, to change the world’s climate ?

I am assuming scientists around the world are researching things to help our planet ( and all of us ) to survive ? They are working to decrease our dependence on fossil fuels. It is the burning of fossil fuels that raises the temperature of the planet. And I am dependent on them. I like to travel. I drive half an hour to work. I do have a hybrid car, but that is not going to make a difference to climate change. What must we do now ?

If we treat the planet as part of our bodies, would we live differently ? If everything is sacred here on the earth, as Mennonite/Anabaptists believe, then we should treat the earth with love, compassion and empathy. We all want to save the planet, but if it means to make sacrifices to our lifestyles, then, we are not so sure about these changes in the ways that we live.

In the first chapter of Genesis , the writer tries to explain what the beginning of the world was like. There are many holes in the story ( it is actually a poem ) because the writer was not there, and the creation was so spectacular, that it would be tough to put into words. Something coming from nothing is unexplainable, although we try to figure it out from a scientific perspective. We are still trying to find a theory that will tell us everything that we need to know. What do you need to know about creation ?

In Genesis, the text says that we should take care of the all the things that God has made. I hope we have more time than 2030 to fix the environmental problem that we might have created . Let us all be responsible for the “ fish of the sea, and the birds of the air. “. What will you/me take better care of today ?