Students at Elmira's Park Manor PS celebrated last Friday after meeting their fundraising goals in the annual Terry Fox Run. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] Teacher Betty Bouw agreed to have her ponytail shorn off in front of the whole school if students met their goal. Despite the impromptu haircut, the Park Manor teacher took to the new look well. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] Marnie McKenzie volunteered herself for dodge ball target practice for a whole group of lucky students. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] Park Manor principal Sharlene McHolm (bottom left) was not off the hook either. McHolm offered to kiss a barnyard animal – a chicken named Derp – in front of the whole school if they met their fundraising goals. Derp at least seemed to enjoy the attention. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] Teacher Ron Slemmon agreed to be tied to a pole and pelted with water balloons. Lending his throwing arm for the occasion was retired teacher Ken Lubert; amazingly, the long-time gym teacher seemed to keep missing his mark, pelting the students behind Slemmon with the water-filled balloons instead. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]