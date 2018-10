On Wednesday afternoon, September 26th Mr. Henry Bink and several of his grade 7 and 8 class were invited to Twin Oaks Nursing home next door to the school.

The nursing staff at the Nursing Home had to react like they would if there was a catastrophe and they would have to move the residents quickly – whether the residents were confined to a bed, in a wheel chair or using a walker. This is where the students come in. They were asked to pretend they were the residents.