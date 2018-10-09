Thursday, September 27 was the 3rd year that St. Boniface school did the Terry Fox Walk around the school yard which consists of 10 acres. Each class went out when it was convenient for them instead of all going out as an entire school. This seemed to work perfectly, in other years the student’s walked to the Maryhill Heritage Park which needed permission from parents to leave the school property.

All the student were asked to bring in a toonie and put in their classroom coin jar. All the money raised goes directly to the Terry Fox Foundation to help in cancer research.

Students ran, jogged or walked the perimeter of the school yard with the primary classes walking for a least half an hour and the junior and intermediate classes encouraged to walk for at least one hour.