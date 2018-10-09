Bloomingdale Women’s Institute Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Monday, October 1st at 5:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale United Church. This meeting was held earlier because of the cooking demonstration and tasting for the 14 ladies who attended the “Cooking the Thai way” meal.

Grace Alton & Sharon Bettridge’s menu consisted of Thai Crunch salad with Peanut Dressing, Spicy Thai Noodles, Honey, Lime & Sriracha chicken skewers and Coconut Jasmine Rice Pudding. The hall smelt delicious and everyone couldn’t wait to help themselves.

Everyone was reminded of the District Area Convention which would take place on Wednesday, October 3rd in Alma Community Centre beginning at 9:30 a.m. President Pauline Weiland will serve as the voting delegate.

Next meeting will be an “outreach” meeting on Monday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. with the ladies working on “milk bag mats”. The ladies will be asked to bring a pair of scissors to this meeting. Personal items will also be collected and donated to a homeless shelter.