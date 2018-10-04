Local flavour for Elmira Kiwanis Club fundraiser

Call it a fall dance, though one that just happens to be taking place during Oktoberfest.

Gemütlichkeit is in order, but less ziggy zaggy as the Kiwanis Club of Elmira shifts gears for its fundraising event, set for October 13.

For this one, the club is bringing together local distilleries, breweries and entertainment for a 19+ dance aimed at an adult audience. Murphy’s Law Distillery (Elmira) and Block Three Brewery (St. Jacobs) will provide the beverages, while the Dan Howler Band gets the crowd up on the floor.

“These guys are amazing musicians; these guys have played all over Ontario, they’re very professional,” said event organizer Cindy Bossenberry. “They will perform covers of plenty of well-known songs by Sam Cook and Bruno Mars.”

“We’ll be doing mostly covers for the 13th to help get the party going. Songs you can dance to will be our focus,” added Dan (Bossenberry) Howler.

Along with Bossenberry, the Dan Howler Band includes Duncan Chapman McLennan (drums, backing vocals, guitar, keyboards, percussion) and Ian Angus McLennan (bass, backing vocals, guitar, mandolin).

The club used to host an Oktoberfest event around this time, but this year organizers are putting an original spin on it, looking to attract a wide audience.

“It’s pretty much for anyone of any age,” said Cindy Bossenberry. “You have to be over 19, but I have friends coming that are between ages 50 or 60. And then there will be Dan’s age between 19-30.”

“We had a dance on sapfest (maple syrup festival) at the Legion and it sold out within a week or two, and they had to turn people away. There was a great response, and it was so much fun,” she added. “So there’s an interest in this sort of thing.”

Bossenberry said she’s looking forward to seeing how all of the local collaborations will come together and play out. A first for this event, tickets can be purchased online through EventBrite for $15 in advance. The money raised from the event will go towards the community projects undertaken by the Kiwanis Club of Elmira. The majority of these projects involve community service and assisting children both locally and worldwide.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. The even gets underway at 8 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m. at the Lions Hall, 40 South St. W. in Elmira.