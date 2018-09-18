There was a great turnout on Thursday, September 13th for the first meeting of the New Horizons sessions. These meetings are open to everyone and are held at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month.

Joan Haid has been co-ordinator for New Horizons for 9 years and thanked Heather Trakalo who looks after the door and Sandra Hachborn who supplies the delicious treats who have been with her every step of the way and continue to be there.

Guest speaker was JoAnne Dietrich Muegge who is known as “The On-Purpose Lady” . Joan mentioned this is her first speaker that has driven the farthest. JoAnne has two published books, POST CARDS FROM A RAGPICKER and MY LEGACY JOURNAL.

POST CARDS FROM A RAGPICKER are her collection of thoughts and the lessons she has learned from her life’s journey. Her joys, challenges and sorrows that have taught her many lessons and given much personal growth and her struggles to overcome them.

MY LEGACY JOURNAL is a book meant to be handed down from one generation to another. It is an engaging tool for capturing the legacy of the interesting, courageous, character-building challenges of a person’s life events. By recording the details of an event in this book and honestly expressing their feelings about the choices they made and why they were made in a certain way.

She passed out sheets of paper – Living a Life on-Purpose Leads to a Living Legacy and people were encouraged to take notes if they wished. JoAnne also passed out a sheet on 12 practices of Purposeful Living. PRACTICE gratitude, PRACTICE forgiveness – “Bless them, change me”, PRACTICE Random Acts of Kindness, PRACTICE Self Care: Rest, Nutrition, Exercise, PRACTICE Engaging in Solitude .. Nature, Quiet, PRACTICE Surrendering and Accepting what you cannot change, PRACTICE Simplicity in all areas of life, PRACTICE a Sense of Order in your Life and Home and Relationships, PRACTICE the Pleasure Principle…”Give yourself permission and the time for things you love to do”.. , PRACTICE Dreaming … always have a dream…., PRACTICE “Becoming” On-Purpose. You are never too old to try something new.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, October 11th at 10 a.m. in the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Admission is $2.00. Guest Speaker is David Marskell, CEO of The Museum and his topic is Celebrating the Creative Spirit.