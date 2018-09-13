Drayton rolls out the 2019 season lineup that includes Rocky, Priscilla and Millie

The current season still rolling along, Drayton Entertainment is already looking ahead to 2019, this week announcing next year’s playbill at its seven theatres.

On tap for next season is the stage adaptation of Rocky: The Musical, based on the popular Sylvester Stallone film. The company will also produce the Canadian professional regional premieres of both Newsies and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Newsies is the Disney musical based on the true story of the Newsboys’ strike of 1899, and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is the hit disco musical based on the Academy Award-winning film about three drag queens on a hilarious adventure across the Australian outback.

In addition to Rocky, Newsies and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, other major musical blockbusters like Annie and Grease are also on the playbill, along with the return of popular musicals like Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

“The wide selection of shows reflects our commitment to providing quality, affordable entertainment for theatregoers at every stage of life,” said artistic director Alex Mustakas in a release announcing the new season.

The season will also feature the nostalgic Canadian musical You’ll Get Used To It! – The War Show, which will be on stage at two venues – St. Jacobs in early June and Grand Bend later in the month and into July – in celebration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

In addition to its signature musicals, Drayton Entertainment’s 2019 playbill also includes a list of comedies as well as more serious fare.

The new Canadian play GLORY, based on Ontario’s Preston Rivulettes women’s hockey team, will be on stage at four Drayton Entertainment venues, including the Drayton Festival Theatre. Set in 1933, this inspiring true story chronicles the lives of four friends who set out to show the nation that Canada’s favourite pastime isn’t just a sport for men.

Building on the success of praised productions like Death of a Salesman and The Rainmaker, the acclaimed plays ART, Twelve Angry Men and The Miracle Worker will be on stage next season.

Tickets are on sale this fall exclusively to Members on Thursday, November 1, followed by Groups of 20 or more on Thursday, November 15, Subscribers on Monday, November 19, and the General Public on Monday, December 3, just in time for the holidays. For more information about the 2019 season, see Drayton Entertainment.