Finding My Way

“This Fall, we want to make the most of the opportunity for fresh starts and organized schedules. Together, we’ll consider and assess where we are spiritually as followers of Jesus and where we may need to Start Over on this journey that we call discipleship.” This statement comes from the The Meeting House facebook page.

The Meeting House is a multi-site Church with its founding site in Oakville. They have many other sites, often in theatres, where they have their own worship time, and then have a sermon ( streamed ) from their teaching pastor, Bruxy Cavey. It is a growing and innovative place, that seeks to follow Christ from an Anabaptist perspective. This means they are committed to the Bible, salvation and peace. I have attended the site in Oakville for a Sunday morning worship, and was impressed with the experience.

They have also been generous contributors to the work of Mennonite Central Committee , mostly in Africa, with the HIV/AIDS crisis, and the creative program of Peace Clubs. The community also stresses home study groups, and engagement in the communities where their members live. I find it to be a exciting new way to being church in the 21st century.

So, are you looking for a fresh start in your life ? Or do you begin on January 1st, or do you begin on June 30, as you begin the summer ? Or do you begin a new year after you have filled out your taxes for the CRA ? Or maybe you are like a spiritual director, who finds each morning a new start with her relationship with Christ by saying, “ My soul magnifies the Lord “.

I am not an organized person. I am a type B personality, maybe almost approaching a “C” . I usually do not miss meetings, but I do not have a good filing or google system. My desk at work is always in a stage of disarray, but I am able to find the papers or documents that I need. I have been helped by good administrators over the years. They have kept me in order. I am able to deliver a coherent sermon on Sundays.

So, when I read this post from the Meeting House, I get scared. I do not attend this church, but if I did check it out online , will I be overwhelmed by another system to help me my journey with God ? I do not think it will be do exactly this or that , and you will be come closer to God, but it will be a new way to approach God. It is called a “ Start Over “

I sort of know what I need to do, but I am like that guy, Paul in the Bible, who says “I do what I do not want to do “ Why am I scared to do a new thing ? Many of the things that I have tried, have not developed into life long practices that have nurtured my soul. “ Just get yourself together Fred!”

C.S.Lewis, who wrote the Chronicles of Narnia, said, ‘ You may not feel like praying, you might be tired and even bored. But, God welcomes you just as you are. “ So, it is fine to not have schedules or a time frame or a plan, and God will be there. I might still sneak a peek at the Meeting House’s fall series. Maybe something will stick into my soul.

“ For I am fearfully and wonderfully made. “ Psalm 139: 14

Fred Redekop