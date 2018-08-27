The fire at Chesley Lake

I am on vacation here at Chesley Camp. It is near Sauble Beach. As a family, we have come here many times over the last 25 years. Many of the people who come here to relax have been coming here for 40 and 50 years. It is a low key camp for programming, and I think families come here because it is familiar. They have the same cottage, whether they rent or own it. Adult baseball happens at 7:15 every day, except Sunday. There is always ice cream at the tuck shop. There is always two services on Sunday morning, with a Sunday evening one as well. And the pastor ( this is me this week ) has morning devotions at 9:30, except Saturday. The camp administrators have been here for over 30 years, Bob and Kyle Trask.

Last July 1st weekend there was a huge fire that burned down the admin offices, tuck shop, meeting rooms and the restaurant. It was an older structure made out of wood and it was gone quickly. So, for the last year, the camp has had a variety of trailers set up on site to meet the needs of the campers. It has been a long and stressful year for the staff and the camp. This week they opened the new building and I have been able to eat in the restaurant (one of the perks of being the camp pastor for the week).

What happens when your life turns upside down? What happens when you have a heart attack? What do you do when your parents suddenly die? How do you feel when you are let go from your job after 30 years? And what occurs in your soul when your marriage ends? We all experience these life-changing events in our lives. It is part of being human. Things happen.

“ O Lord, you have searched me and known me. You know me when I sit down and when I rise up; you discern my thoughts from far away. You search out my path and my lying down and are acquainted with all my ways “ Psalm 139:1-3

God is the same always and forever. It is me who must adapt to the changes in my life and the “ fires” that erupt in my life. I have to inject insulin four times a day. So, I have to think about the carb value of everything I might eat at every meal. This is part of my journey. It has gotten easier.

What are you dealing with in your own life, illness, job change, retirement, death or other important issues or events? God knows about it. Sometimes it seems or I think God is too silent or is not even awake. “ Come on God, do something to relieve the anxiety or suffering that I am dealing with right now “.

For me, it is enough to know God is here and everywhere. It is for me a matter of faith. I need to do things as well. Chesley Lake had to get those trailers on site quickly and begin to make plans for a new building while serving the needs of the cottagers and campers. But, God was always there.

Shalom and strength for your own journey of faith and life.