Schmuck family reunion

By
Diane Strickler
-
0
10

On Sunday August 19th the Maryhill Historical Society’s Edward Halter Home was the setting for a Schmuck Family Reunion.

Twenty-eight descendants of Bernhardt Schmuck Sr. and Marie Anna Messmer joined together to celebrate their heritage. This was the first time that some families had met and thanks to Ancestry DNA testing they were able to connect.

The Schmuck family arrived in New Germany (now Maryhill) in 1870. Family members came from as far away as Texas, Philadelphia, Illinois and Detroit. Local families were from Mount Forest, Burlington, Elmira, West Montrose, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph and of course the Maryhill area The group shared pictures and stories, toured the Edward Halter Home and in particular the Schmuck pump display. Nine cars cavalcaded to the original Schmuck homestead and then back to visit the Old Walled Cemetery.

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here