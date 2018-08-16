WCS hosts its fundraising Jeanne Renault Golf Classic Friday afternoon

No one ever complained about playing hooky to get in a couple of rounds of golf on the green – but then nobody ever expected to be commended for it either. However, those playing at the Conestoga Country Club tomorrow won’t need an excuse to fumble with as the Woolwich Community Services holds its Jeanne Renault Golf Classic fundraiser.

Put on as the charity’s one big fundraiser of the year, Friday’s tournament marks the Classic’s 24th anniversary in the townships. The money raised from the event will go towards supporting WCS’s efforts to curb family violence.

“Everything from the golf tournament supports our Family Violence Prevention Program, which helps educate youth on domestic violence, and also supports victims of domestic violence as well,” said Leah Ross of WCS, which provides its services to the whole of Woolwich and northern half of Wellesley Township.

“Last year, 4,550 youth were educated, and 114 men and women that were survivors of domestic violence were also helped and supported through the program.”

The WCS is aiming to raise approximately $10,000 from the event, in line with previous years. So far, about 17 foursomes have entered into the contest.

Included in the tournament is the classic hole-in-one challenge, which offers a trip to Las Vegas for those skilled enough to make the shot, and the closest-to-the-pin contest. Tee-off is at 12:55 p.m. for 18-holes of golf.

The Jeanne Renault tournament is still accepting last-minute entries into the tournament, with teams of four or less allowed to sign up before tomorrow, while newcomers to the classic get an enticing prize for joining.

Those hoping to simply support WCS and its programming can do that any time of the year as well.

“Yeah, absolutely. People can walk in and give donations, that’s absolutely possible. If they would rather it go towards a specific program that we have, they can totally let us know and we can do that. Or if they’d just rather donate to Woolwich Community Services, we can do that as well,” said Ross.

Those interested in signing up for the tournament, or reaching out to the WCS in general can call 519-669-5139.