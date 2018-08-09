Home NEWS The great (fun) train robbery By Veronica Reiner - August 9, 2018 34 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 5 Train passengers were shocked to have “robbers” board in search of the train’s gold Aug. 2. The event was part of the “Great Train Robbery” hosted by Waterloo Central Railway in St. Jacobs. Future themed train rides will take place throughout August. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer] RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A chance to go under the sea and stay perfectly dry Cleanup efforts complicate land deal for St. Jacobs seniors’ bldg. Farmers’ market crosswalk gets green light, work expected to be done by next month A simple crossing is more complex than it should be Prize recognizes St. Jacobs PS student’s contributions LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.