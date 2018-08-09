She is not going to church anymore

It does not look like she will go to church anymore. Recently, I have a conversation with a woman, who believes in God but does not feel fulfilled by worshipping at a church. She was very involved in the life of her church, volunteering for almost everything, but did not find the life in the church was meeting her spiritual longing. So, she is DONE.

There is a large group of men and women who are walking this journey about being done with the church, but who are very spiritual. The church politics is one reason that they are discouraged from attending anymore. The church also moves slowly in adapting to change. The worship in the church does not move people into a space of meeting God. The woman, and also others, want to meet God in new ways, and the church is not the place that this type of experience is happening.

Then there is the conflict within the church. There are relational issues, and there are theological issues and there are biblical issues. There is not enough love of believers within the walls of the church when we disagree with each other. Lines are drawn, and people begin to stake their claim to a certain theological flavour, and the church suffers.

Then there is the abuse by leaders that is being revealed within the church. The most recent being Bill Hybels of the Willow Creek Church out of Chicago. It has been a worldwide leader in evangelism for over 40 years. Bill Hybels resigned in 2018 after many women who were on staff testified that he had sexually touched and harassed them.

I have always gone to church. I have lived through many difficult times in the church. When I was about to become a minister in a congregation in Pennsylvania, two of the pastors that I respected were being forced out of their congregations. So, I entered the church as a minister, trying to not get fired. Not a good orientation to being a pastor. But, I have met many generous people in the church. I have been supported as a ministering person in the three churches where I have served. People of faith live out their lives with much compassion, love, and integrity. I have experienced the presence of God in many Sunday morning worship services. Even with all the sores and warts that the church has lived into, I still believe it is a place I must be. It is a place where I meet the Holy One, the Ground of My Being.

But these are not the reasons that the woman who I talked with, is leaving the church. She is tired and, it seems that the church is hard work. There should be more joy in the church. We should go to the worship service, looking to be fed, and not have to worry about the other stuff. God is about love, through the work of Jesus Christ. And the Holy Spirit is the great healer.

What would you say to this very faithful woman of God? Maybe it is time for the church to close, and allow God to reinvent us, and the church. That would be a painful journey for me, but maybe I would find joy in that new thing that God is ready to create.