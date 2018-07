In September there will be new faces at St. Boniface School as 3 staff members will be leaving. Secretary Karen Duffield will be leaving and joining the staff as St. Gabriel’s in Cambridge. Also leaving is Debbie Hamilton who is an Educational Assistant who has been with the school for 10 years and will be transferring to St. Theresa’s in Kitchener. Kyle Kraemer has been on a Long Term Occasional contract for this year and the staff and students all wish him well for the next school year.