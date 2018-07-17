What sad news arrived on my Messenger ( Facebook feed ) on Monday afternoon at 3:36 pm. I am still stunned by the news that Henk and Bettina of Floradale were in an accident on the dairy promotion tour.

I have heard the news for three and a half days now. There have been pictures of their smiling faces as they began the tour of Ontario and Western Canada. They had just done a farm safety day a few weeks before, and it was such a successful day.

Their oldest son Jim went to school in Foradale with our youngest son, Caleb. They were always working so hard, and such a strong part of the whole community. They milked many cows on the farm at the south end of the village of Floradale.

When tragedy happens, and it is far away, like in Saskatchewan, it does not quite stick in the brain. Maybe I read the Facebook feed wrong. Even though it has been in the paper, maybe it didn’t happen at all. I just want to return to Sunday, and start the week over again. Grief and tragedy make me think different thoughts and often irrational things. When I sat with my dad near the end of his life, and his breathing began to get short, I said to myself, “ just a few more minutes or hours “. And then he was gone. No new memories were going to be made, only memories from days gone by and by.

The community has responded. They have brought food to the people who are working at the farm. There have been many comments on Facebook trying to support Henk and his children. There has been a simple sign put up in front of the farm, “ We hold the Schuurmans family in our hearts and prayers, the Floradale community. “ This has been shared on social media hundreds of times. We do not know what do, but this is a strong community, and we do what we can. We do we what we know best: love because this is who we are.

These kinds of things do not lessen the tremendous pain and knot in our stomachs. We are left with the many questions surrounding the death of Bettina. Writing the “death” still does not seem or sound real. I remember that Bettina would cut the grass out in from of their farm. When I see someone else doing it, maybe then it will hit me, and I will stop my car and break out in tears.

Jesus’ disciples, Peter, Andrew, James and John and the others had to deal with their best friend’s arrest and death. They ran away. They did not want to have to deal with the reality of watching Jesus on the cross and dying. I do not want to have to deal with yet another tragedy in our community. I remember 1999.

The Lord is my shepherd, and I shall not want.

He maketh me lie down in green pastures

He restoreth my soul.

He leads me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Yeah, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil.

For thou art with me.

Thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies.

Thou anointest my head with oil.

My cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.

And I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Psalm 23

Pray for Henk, Jim, Tom, Eric ,Lize and Emily

Strength for the journey.