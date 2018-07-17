Altar Server award goes to Avery Sauve

Avery Sauve received recognition on Thursday June 13th at the Altar Server awards ceremony at St. Aloysius Parish in Kitchener. Avery was one of 87 young people to receive the award from multiple parishes across the Waterloo and Wellington Deaneries by Bishop Matthew Ustrzycki. For the past 34 years, the Serra Club of Kitchener-Waterloo have been sponsoring this meaningful event to honour the servers’ dedication and service in the Kitchener-Waterloo and Wellington areas.

These students were from 27 parishes which included churches from Ayr, Cambridge, Elmira, Elora, Erin, Guelph, Kitchener, Maryhill, New Hamburg and Waterloo.

It is very difficult for parishes to pick only a couple altar servers who serve on a regular basis. It is usually young people from Grade 7 or 8 who have served for many years.

These young people must be willing to serve anytime they are needed. Either for a weekend, school Mass or special occasions such as Corpus Christi, 1st Communion, Confirmation or Graduation. Everyone enjoys serving at weddings but funerals are difficult and can be trying.

This special Mass is a prestigious affair. The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus formed the honour guard. Bishop Ustrzycki was the main celebrant. The altar servers were dressed in their particular parish cassocks, occupying six or seven pews on both sides of St. Aloysius Church.

Immediately following the Mass each server was called individually and introduced to the Bishop who present them with a medal. A reception, hosted by the St. Aloysius Catholic Women’s League and Knight of Columbus followed for the altar servers and their families.

The Serra Club is Catholic men and women of all ages from all walks of life who share a deep faith and commitment to the same aims of the church. There are now more than 20,000 members with over 1000 clubs in 44 countries. The Sierra Club was named after a Franciscan Missionary, Father Junipero Serra who was influential in establishing Missions in California and Mexico in the 16th century. Pope Francis announced that Father Serra was canonized in September 2015.

