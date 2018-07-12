Nuisances a risk on both sides of noise bylaws

Even in the townships there’s no escaping the din of modern society. From traffic noise to the constant hum of the devices we rely on daily, there’s never really a quiet moment.

Most of us have acclimatized to that reality, but there are whole classes of other noises, from barking dogs to blaring stereos, that come with a set of problems and a set of rules to try to make living in close proximity to one another a bit more manageable.

Those rules are what Wellesley Township is grappling with just now in reviewing its noise bylaw, an exercise not uncommon to municipal government.

Few people would take issue with the municipality taking action in the case, for instance, of an incessantly barking dog. Everyone within earshot would welcome the intervention. The same goes for other noise-related complaints – loud parties, stereos routinely cranked to 10, homeowners often eager to use power tools early in the day or late at night, to name a few. These instances are universally disruptive, and are precisely why enforcement is necessary: some people just aren’t considerate of their neighbours.

Where there has been some pushback from the public is on the prospect of overzealous enforcement against the common sounds of living, including the kind of outdoor festivities that people enjoy in the summer. Nobody wants a visit from the ‘fun police’ bent on quashing the joy out of living, already a threat in our over-regulated nanny state.

Think, for instance, of the always problematic municipal ticketing schemes, particularly bad with parking. Everyone it seems has a story about overzealous enforcement. That’s especially true in larger cities, where parking is enforced largely as a cash grab to, among other things, pay for expensive enforcement regimes. To be sure, busy cities do require some kind of order, otherwise people would park inappropriately with abandon, and there would be little turnover in available parking spots. But horror stories abound, as do altercations between municipal employees and the people they’re supposed to serve.

While parking is nowhere near that kind of problem in the townships, there are issues.

Ideally, enforcement in those circumstances would come would a light touch – education rather than punitive action, for instance – in keeping with the township’s rural lifestyle. That extends to neighbours being more, well, neighbourly in settling disputes.

Speaking of which, with noise issues there’s also the risk of residents at odds with neighbours lodging complaints strictly to settle a perceived score – a tit-for-tat situation that can quickly escalate, dragging the municipality into the mess.

The key is to avoid regulations and actions that have little benefit to the community, which, after all, is the sole reason for rules to exist. If they’re petty, they’re not worthy of consideration.

There is a place for intervention – you can’t mandate courtesy and common sense, but you can deal with those who violate social norms. People have a right to expect their quality of life to be undiminished by government decisions. Failure to ensure that demands a way for officials to change course.

In reality, the township is in a no-win situation, as everyone feels put out by the process, even in cases where the violation is clear. But that’s no reason not to ensure the process is fair and that actions are only undertaken as appropriate.