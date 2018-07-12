New Wellesley noise bylaw clears one more hurdle at council Tuesday night

Despite a bit of wrangling and fine tuning over the semantics, the new noise bylaw being proposed for Wellesley Township received a tentative seal of approval from councillors Tuesday night, bringing it one step closer to becoming the law of the land.

Councillors once again combed over the document, which at seven pages is significantly larger and more detailed than the current one-and-a-half page noise bylaw in effect.

Specifically perplexing to Coun. Carl Schmidt was a line in the new bylaw prohibiting “persistent or repetitive yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing” at night. Schmidt pointed out that if persistent yelling and hooting was only prohibited at night, then that implied that it was allowed persistently during the daytime hours.

“I don’t know why we’re allowing any of that, at any time,” he said, emphasizing the words persistent and repetitive. “That kind of becomes annoying if you’re allowed to do it, other than outside 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.”

“I kind of like hooting” mused Coun. Peter van der Maas.

“I was just thinking, when I win the lottery I might do a lot of those things,” added Joe Nowak.

Schmidt suggested that those noises be prohibited at all times, if they are persistent or repetitive. As the bylaw will need a legal review before it can be made into law, councillors ultimately decided to approve the current draft as is, and ask the legal expert’s advice.

Whereas the current bylaw is fairly vague in what constitutes a “noise likely to disturb the inhabitants of Wellesley Township” (for which there is a potential $50 fine), the bylaw being proposed lays out, in much greater detail, what noises kinds of noises would be permissible. The new bylaw also includes time periods where certain noises can be considered a breach of the bylaw.

Currently, the noise bylaw says that any unusual “noise likely to disturb the inhabitants of Wellesley Township” could be an infraction. Ultimately though, as bylaw enforcement in the township is complaint driven, a noise bylaw is only enforced if a grievance is first called in.