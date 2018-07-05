Home COMMENT View From Here View From Here – July 05, 2018 By Scott Arnold - July 5, 2018 6 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Summertime and the livin’ is easy … as long as you tune out the noise and nonsense. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lefcourtland – July 05, 2018 Two national celebrations, two very different paths … a least to date Expect more summer in the weather as the season makes it official this week LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. FORECAST Breslau, Ontario, Canada clear sky enter location 18.8 ° C 20 ° 17 ° 63 % 4.6kmh 1 % Fri 21 ° Sat 24 ° Sun 25 ° Mon 29 ° Tue 26 ° LIVING HERERobin Hood and Co. delight audiences in ElmiraFaisal Ali - June 14, 20180On a quest for a substitute for a day filled with studentsVeronica Reiner - June 14, 20180Township hosts ribbon-cutting event at bolender park splash padVeronica Reiner - June 7, 20180Going the distance to tell stories that frame the narrative of lifeVeronica Reiner - June 7, 20180Adding the human touch to a high-tech undertakingFaisal Ali - May 31, 20180Preparing for life after the bellFaisal Ali - May 24, 20180Something of a changing of the guard at 1st Elmira ScoutsVeronica Reiner - May 17, 20180Fire safety workshop teaches the teachers to help protect children.Veronica Reiner - May 10, 20180Making an impression on his young studentsFaisal Ali - May 10, 20180Return of spring weather prompts return of green eventsFaisal Ali - May 3, 20180