Ride Don’t Hide on the roads around St. Clements

By
Faisal Ali
-
0
10

The annual Ride Don’t Hide bike fundraiser for mental health kicked off at the St. Clements Community Centre June 24. Despite the pouring rain, bikers took on routes through the township as long as 80 km. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here