It's summer for real By Faisal Ali - July 5, 2018

Students streamed out of Elmira's Riverside Public School after the bell June 28 to kick off the holidays, enjoying the end of classes and shifting into summer mode. The arrival of hot, hazy and humid weather for the Canada Day weekend certainly fit the theme. [fFaisal Ali / The Observer]