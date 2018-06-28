Woolwich hosts Canada Day festivities in Elmira on Sunday

The 27th annual Canada Day celebration hosted by the Township of Woolwich will take place July 1 at Gore Park in Elmira.

Representatives from a variety of businesses and clubs around town will be present. While the official ceremony begins at 6 p.m., there are plenty of other activities to enjoy during the course of the day.

“Through the generous support of Canada Heritage, local businesses and the Township of Woolwich, all activities at the celebration are free,” said Sarah Hignell, township recreation/community development coordinator. “The event kicks off at the Woolwich Memorial Centre from 1-3 pm with a free Public Swim. Festivities continue at Gore Park in Elmira from 4-7 pm.”

At 6 p.m., there will be a Canada Day cake divvied up. Local dignitaries will be delivering remarks and there will be the singing of O’Canada.

“Locals can meet and mingle with MP Harold Albrecht, MPP Mike Harris, regional Chair Ken Seiling and Township of Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz,” added Hignell.

Rob Witherspoon is scheduled to play two sets at the bandstand. Volunteers from Robin in the Hood interactive show as Woolwich Summer Camp staff will be entertaining children with camp games.

There will be free ice cream, along with snacks and beverages sold by Woolwich Thrashers Sledge Hockey, and a hot dog barbecue hosted by the Optimist Club of Elmira.

There will be live demonstrations by the Woolwich Fire Department.

“The fire department comes prepared with fire prevention information, sets up a water target station for the children and typically gives rides on one of their fire trucks,” said Hignell.

Ephriam Frey & Olde Tyme Country will be continuing after as a part of the Elmira Sunday Concert Series until 9 p.m.

Though it’s Canada Day, many stores will be open for regular Sunday hours, as the provincial Retail Business Holidays Act specifies that Monday is the day for mandatory closures.