Improvements to Snyder’s Flats Road and Bloomingdale community centre parking lot on target for next year

Syncing its own project in Bloomingdale with the region’s plan to reconstruct Sawmill Road, Woolwich is now budgeting to pave a portion of Snyder’s Flats Road and the parking lot at the community centre.

The township has earmarked $50,000 to get the design work done this year, piggybacking on the region’s efforts. Likewise, the actual construction will be done in conjunction with the region’s work on Sawmill Road, coordinating the grading, storm sewers, paving and the like, councillors decided this week.

Though advancing the project, Woolwich will not be deferring needed improvements to High and George streets in Elmira, a previously suggested trade-off to get the work done sooner. Instead, director of engineering and planning Dan Kennaley suggested postponing the sewer-lining program to clear the schedule for this project.

While the region had originally planned to tackle the Sawmill Road project this year, delays pushing it back to 2019 provided an opportunity to cooperate, he noted.

“Under this option the region would complete the roadway and parking lot design and ensure that the storm sewer system along Sawmill Road would be adequately sized and installed at an appropriate depth to accommodate Snyder’s Flats Road and the surrounding area,” reads a report prepared by his department.

Working with the region also avoids any potential conflicts of having the engineering and construction overseen by the developer of a small subdivision slated for land across from the community centre, an option floated by council at an earlier meeting.

The new subdivision proposed for Bloomingdale currently calls for seven residential lots, ranging in size from 1.63 to 1.85 acres, and a commercial property on some three acres. The new homes would be on septic systems and served by private wells. Municipal storm sewers would be installed, however, and would serve to drain runoff from a newly paved parking lot at the community centre.

The developer is seeking official plan and zoning changes to permit the project to go ahead. Kennaley said he expects that process to take some six months, meaning that, if approved, the work could also fall within the 2019 timeline.

As currently planned, the paving of Snyder’s Flats Road would extend to just past the area of the new subdivision, though Coun. Larry Shantz suggested the pavement or perhaps tar-and-chip treatment be extend to the church property.

The surface treatment option being more likely, Kennaley said that extended portion would be better off as a standalone project later.

Though initially hesitant about an option that postponed the sewer-lining work, Coun. Patrick Merlihan said the ability to find efficiencies in doing the work all together outweighed that concern.

“It’s time this gets done,” said Coun. Murray Martin, noting the township has been talking about the project for at least 15 years.