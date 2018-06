1 of 5

Despite some light drizzle over the weekend, the annual Taste of Woolwich event was well attended on Saturday. Held at the Elmira Farmers’ Market, the event featured a variety of fresh, locally grown produce alongside educational events and the launch of 2018 edition of the Buy Local! Buy Fresh! guide map to the region. Featured is the very life-like Mootilda the Cow, there to teach kids the proper way to milk a cow. [Faisal Ali | The Observer]