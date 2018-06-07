It’s not all clowning around at Farm Safety Day near Floradale

Walter Grose plays the clown Safety Sam at the Waterloo Rural Women’s Farm Safety Day event that took place Saturday at Milky Wave Farm at 1088 Jesse Pl. in Floradale. “Safety Sam works fantastic because kids really pay attention because it’s something different,” said Grose. “I go around and I talk to the children about how you see dad standing on a tractor where he’s not supposed to be, tell him ‘Safety Sam says to get off.’ You know if a child goes and said, ‘Hey dad you’re not supposed to do that,’ and the dad just says ‘oh whatever.’ But if the child goes ‘Hey, Safety Sam says we don’t ride on the tractor. Safety Sam says we don’t ride with two people on the lawnmower.’ It puts a little bit more of a positive swing on it, and the kids don’t feel so bad trying to tell their parents right from wrong.”