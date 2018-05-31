Home NEWS Woolwich firefighters honoured for service By Steve Kannon - May 31, 2018 46 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Long-service awards for years of service were given out to Woolwich firefighters at a ceremony Tuesday night in Woolwich council chambers. From left, Greg Martin (20 years), Geoff Kelly (20 years), Dennis Aldous (20 years), Marv Diefenbacher (20 years), Mark Weber (35 years), Rick Schlupp (30 year) and Tom Snyder (30 years). [Steve Kannon / The Observer] LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.