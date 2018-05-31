Long-service awards for years of service were given out to Woolwich firefighters at a ceremony Tuesday night in Woolwich council chambers. From left, Greg Martin (20 years), Geoff Kelly (20 years), Dennis Aldous (20 years), Marv Diefenbacher (20 years), Mark Weber (35 years), Rick Schlupp (30 year) and Tom Snyder (30 years). [Steve Kannon / The Observer]

