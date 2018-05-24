New picnic shelter approved for St. Clements park

An old picnic shelter in St. Clements Lions Park is slated to be replaced, Wellesley council this week approving a plan put forward by the Paradise and District Lions Club.

The group will demolish the current structure and build a new one using its own funds at an estimated cost of $50,000. The project would be administered by the township.

“The Lions’ plan is to remove the superstructure of the existing shelter and construct a new shelter immediately south of the current location. The concrete pad under the current shelter would be maintained if it is in a safe condition upon removal of the superstructure,” said recreation director Brad Voisin in a report presented to council May 15.

Though funded by the Lions, the project would have some assistance from the township in the form of site preparation, excavation and grading for the project, meaning a small amount of labour and fuel. The recreation department would also assist with the removal of trees as necessary to accommodate the new location, and public works has also indicated their interest to help with the site work.

Any cost related to maintaining the condition of the shelter after its completion would also be the township’s responsibility once the structure is turned over to the municipality.

The Lions pointed out that many St. Clements residents use the park for family gatherings and are currently donating money to rebuild the picnic shelter.

There was previous debate over whether another shelter was necessary, since there was another shelter nearby located on the St. Clements recreation lands.

However, it would be wise from a safety perspective, as people using the picnic shelter between the two ball diamonds would have to cross Peter Street in order to access the playground, Voisin noted.