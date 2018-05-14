Beacon of Hope recognizes unsung heroes

By
Diane Strickler
Loretta Notten,  Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, Kara Treutlein, and St. Boniface School principal Marylin Dawson.

St Boniface student Kara Treutlein was honoured on April 25th with the Beacon of Hope award.  This recognition honours the “unsung heroes” that reflect Catholic values at local schools in the Separate School System.  One student from each elementary and two from each Secondary School was chosen.  This reception was held at St. Michael’s in Waterloo with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m.  Presenting the award was Loretta Notten, Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, principal Marylin Dawson along with Kara’s parents and trustees were also in attendance.

