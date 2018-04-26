Historical Society meet-up

The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Monday, April 23rd at 7:00 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

PRESIDENT – George Isley is pleased with the progress of our goals and objectives thus far. Spoke on how we are doing so far. Pleased with the “Ambassadors” who recently attended the Genealogical Fair at the Kitchener Public Library.

SECRETARY – Ken Hanson handed out the summer Open House schedule for the Historical House which will be starting on Sunday June 17 until Sunday, September 23rd from 1-4 p.m.

PAST PRESIDENT – Tom Schell reported on the signage project he has been working on during the past couple of months. He is hoping to have signs for Maryhill (formerly New Germany), and the ghost signage’s in the Township (Weissenberg, etc.). This is now in the hands of the Township.

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY – families researched were Lyn Meehan (Kestner/Kisterer/Hauck/Weiler ), David Fritz (Schwartz/Roth/Frank) and Sheri McClement (Weiler).

A reminder was made of Saturday, May 12 at the Waterloo Region Museum Meeting -Christie Digital Theatre, 10 Huron Road, Kitchener This is a Joint day-long event with the Waterloo Regional Heritage Foundation and the Waterloo Region Museum. Curtis B. Robinson, PhD Candidate, Memorial University of Newfoundland, will be speaker at 1:30 p.m. He is studying social history of intelligence and recruiting in German-Canadian Ontario. His topic for the meeting is “Security Measures in Southern Ontario in the First World War: An Historical Comparison.” His research has shown that security on the home front was handled differently in Southwestern Ontario than it was in Central Ontario, or rather within the confines of Military Districts 1 and 2. District 1 was Toronto and Central Ontario and District 2 was Southwestern Ontario including Berlin. He writes, “Was it handled differently in Berlin because it was a historically German city or did the district commander have other priorities?” The event times for the day is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The WHS Volume 105-2017 will be distributed free to current members and available for sale and the WRHF awards will be given out

BIRTHDAY CLUB – 12 cards have been sent out this past month.

BUILDING MAINTENANCE – everything so far is in good shape.

CHURCH – we have had one death this past month.

COMMUNITY – Working on Maryhill 4-H pictures – August 1971 – January 1972 – August 1974.

FUNDRAISING – it is that time again and the tickets will be printed shortly. There will be a total of 5 prizes. One EB game, 2 $100 cash prizes, and 2 local gift certificates worth $100 each.

MEMBERSHIP –to date we have 2 annual memberships and 314 lifetime memberships. Requests for emails was included in the Spring newsletter.

PUBLICATIONS – unfortunately our annual calendar will not be going out this year but we will be going from three to four newsletters this year. The newsletters will have a set structure.

RESOURCE CENTRE – working on a new “Journal of New Germany”. Spent time going through new donations.

WAYSIDE CROSSES – will be working on these shortly now that the weather is getting warmer

WEBSITE CO-ORDINATOR – new updates all the time. Will be working on adding new pictures to the Maryhill Gallery.

Next meeting – Monday, May 28th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.