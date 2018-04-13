New Executive for Women’s Institute

The new executive – 2nd vice-president Grace Alton, past president – Sharon Agla, treasurer – Judy Reist Front row – secretary – Betty Anne Scott, president Pauline Weiland

The Bloomingdale Women’s Institute held their annual meeting and potluck supper on Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Bloomingdale United Church. Roll Call was the payment of fees and ideas for next year’s meetings. Members hours were also collected. A round of applause was given to Irene Weber who is our oldest member on the occasion of her recent 95th birthday.

A donation thank you was received from the Erland Lee Home and Museum and a monetary donation was made to the ACWW (Associated Country Women of the World). Pauline Weiland spoke on the success of “Women’s Day” on Saturday, April 7th at the Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church in New Dundee. 240 women attended this day and enjoyed speakers from St. Mary’s Hospital Cardiac Care Centre, fashion show by Nygard and the Zamira Grand Harmony Quarter. $1500 was donated to the St. Mary’s Hospital Cardiac Care Centre.

Pauline Weiland was elected president. Sharon Agla is past president. 2nd vice-president is Grace Alton. Other officers are Secretary – Betty Anne Scott, Assistant Secretary – Judy Reist, Treasurer – Judy Reist, District Director – Gladys Rellinger.

The R.O.S.E. Committee will consist of Brenda Hallman, Sharon Agla and Grace Alton. R.O.S.E. stands for Rural Ontario Sharing Education – this committee will plan the meetings for the year of 2018-2019. It was agreed to continue as we had done this past year – helping our community.

Phone and sunshine committee is Diane Strickler. Tweedsmuir Co-coordinator is Lorrie Snider and Diane Strickler. The financial examiner is Kathleen Snyder, Social committee for the year will be Brenda Hallman and Judy Reist.

The 18th Annual Meeting of the Waterloo District Women’s Institute will be held on Wednesday, May 23rd at the Wanner Mennonite Church, 1725 Beaverdale Road, Cambridge at 1 p.m. Registration is $10 and can be paid on arrival.

The next meeting will be on Monday, May 14th at the Bloomingdale United Church. Program and Roll Call is sharing a craft, song, story or something that has been meaningful to you. June meeting will be an Afternoon Tea at Abigail’s Tea Room in St. George, Ontario on Tuesday, June 12th