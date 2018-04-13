Just For Her event in Maryhill

Diane Strickler
There was lots of excitement on Sunday April 8th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre for the “Just for Her” event. This took place from 10-2 p.m.  There were 22 local ladies who were ready to chat about their small business.  There was something for everyone  whether you needed a gift for Mother’s Day, bridal shower, birthday, or even for yourself.

Meghan Luis, Rene Long and Victoria Post were the three ladies who spearheaded this event.  There was jewelry, wellness socks, clothing, skin care, scentsy natural oils, cleaning supplies, homemade crafts, aesthesis,  various bags – beach , travel, totes, lunch pails, candles, greeting cards and much more.

They are hoping this will be an annual event.

