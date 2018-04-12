Wellesley provides $10,000 for community grants

Eight organizations were selected this year to receive a total of $10,000 in donations from the township of Wellesley.

The recipients were approved at the April 3 council meeting, though the decision was far from unanimous, with some councillors taking issue with the donations.

“I don’t agree with some of the donations that we’re making on behalf of the taxpayers. I think that some of those groups that ask for money should go directly to the taxpayers and not through the township to get that money,” explained Coun. Shelley Wagner after the meeting.

“I feel that we should donate the money more towards the community service type [groups] instead of ones like the parades or the fair,” she added. That is, organizations like the food bank where residents need to go for essential services.

Coun. Carl Smit by contrast felt that donations ought to be made by individuals on their own initiative, rather than by the township.

“I’m totally against us giving money away to anybody. That’s not our job as elected officials to give taxpayers’ money away,” he said

Amongst those selected, the highest recipients included Community Care Concepts, which provides care for people living with disabilities in the townships; Woolwich Community Services, which also offers services in the northern areas of Wellesley. The Woolwich Counselling Centre was also selected again this year for offering counseling for low-income individuals in the township; and the Wilmot Family Resource Centre. The organizations each received $1,950, in line with last year’s amounts.

A further $1,500 was approved for the Wellesley fall fair, which each year has brought events with it like the Wellesley Idol and fall fair ambassador competition to the township.

Another $300 was granted to the Wellesley Horticultural Society for the purchase of seeds for its Junior Gardener program, which has reportedly grown to 21 members from eight, as well as to pay for guest speakers for the group’s meetings. Finally, $200 will be doled out to both the St. Clements parade committee and Christmas Tyme parade committees for parade costs.

The only applicant not receiving a grant is the EDSS for the leadership award, which last year received approximately $150.

The decision was ultimately approved by council, though with a 3-2 split.

The organizations were all selected based on their impact on the township and on township residents.