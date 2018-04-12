A man entered my car

When the man entered my car, I made a swift 10 judgments against him. And they were all moving toward the negative. He was a man in need of much help. My brain moves fast, so I cannot say exactly what all the judgments were against the man. Even before we left the parking lot I had him pegged as a person who needed help, of some kind. I was surprised at how mean I can be in my thoughts.

Paul, the early church writer talks about this in the letter he wrote to the small Christian community in Rome. At the beginning of letter he lists many of the sins of this world. As I read the list, I think I am pretty good, and think of the others who do not live up to their calling, and am quite proud of myself. Paul knows the human condition very well, and he knows my heart condition very well, and just as I rise to make judgment, he writes the following, “Therefore you have no excuse whoever you are , when you judge others, for in passing judgment on another you condemn yourself because you the judge are doing the very same things .. “ Romans 2:1.

As I drive with this man and his supervisor, the man outlines what he has done during the day. He said that he had helped another person do something that saved her life. The supervisor complimented him on his actions. The man then went on to say that you have to help people when you can. He had been in the same place that this woman had been, and he knew what she needed. After I dropped him off, I felt lost.

Paul, that early church leader, knew exactly what people would do with that list of sins. They would heap mountains of judgment on others without looking at themselves. But, we do not want to look at ourselves for too long, and stay in judgment of us. So, the text might also mean that we do put ourselves down too long either. It is not good to stay with our sins. It leads to darkness.

What have I done to save the lives in this world? Have I listened well enough to someone who has expressed doubt and uncertainty? Have I told the right stories of the work of Mennonite Central Committee to the right people and the right time? And have I been judgmental to others in my thoughts.

One of Jesus’ great comments around this issue comes from his famous sermon from the biography of Jesus according to Matthew. His sermon is about the church being a different kind of community in this world. He sets out different kind of ethics that the church should live by. He says this about judging others, “Why do you see the speck in your brother’s eye and not the log in your own eye?” What a preposterous notion between a speck and a log in the eyes of us all. It is the best example of the way we should not judge each other.

Now, the next time I drive someone somewhere, I will not move to criticize them, at first glance or even a second glance. Lord, help me in my unbelief and my un-Christian attitudes. AMEN.