Carolyn Stemmler – Doug Zinger – Jamie Inglis – Gary Fromm – Wayne Lehman working the friers.

This was the 4th year that the Maryhill Heritage Park Recreation Committee hosted the Good Friday Fish Fry. It was a huge success, getting better each year.

Work started for some on Wednesday afternoon, picking up the bags of potatoes, cabbage etc. On Thursday it was the setting up of tables, decorating the hall with an Easter theme and in the kitchen and hall there was the cleaning of potatoes, shredding the cabbage and making coleslaw, getting take-out boxes ready, and many, many more tasks.

In the shed the men were cutting the potatoes for French Fries and getting the friers ready as well as putting up the tarps to protect those who would be working outside on the Friday.

On Friday the doors opened at 12 noon and there was a steady stream of people until 7 p.m. You could eat in with no reservations and no one had to wait very long. You could order 1 or 2 pieces of haddock fish, hand cut fries with coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon. Dessert and bar refreshments were available. Coffee and tea were included in the meal and with the cool weather the containers were often filled.