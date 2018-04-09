Good Friday Fish Fry

By
Diane Strickler
-
0
4
Carolyn Stemmler – Doug Zinger – Jamie Inglis – Gary Fromm – Wayne Lehman working the friers

 Carolyn Stemmler – Doug Zinger – Jamie Inglis – Gary Fromm – Wayne Lehman working the friers.

This was the 4th year that the Maryhill Heritage Park Recreation Committee hosted the Good Friday Fish Fry.  It was a huge success, getting better each year.

Work started for some on Wednesday afternoon, picking up the bags of potatoes, cabbage etc.  On  Thursday it was the setting up of tables, decorating the hall with an Easter theme and in the kitchen and hall there was the  cleaning of potatoes, shredding the cabbage and making coleslaw, getting take-out boxes ready, and many, many more tasks.

In the shed the men were cutting the potatoes for French Fries and getting the friers ready as well as putting up the tarps to protect those who would be working outside on the Friday.

On Friday the doors opened at 12 noon and there was a steady stream of people until 7 p.m.  You could eat in with no reservations and no one had to wait very long. You could order 1 or 2 pieces of haddock fish, hand cut fries with coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon.  Dessert and bar refreshments were available.  Coffee and tea were included in the meal and with the cool weather the containers were often filled.

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here