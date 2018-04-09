Faith in Action travels to St. Boniface

On Monday morning, March 26th the “Faith in Action” cross traveled to St. Boniface School from St. Gabriel’s School in Cambridge.

This cross has been traveling from school to school as a link and a way of sharing our community focus on faith. A special welcoming liturgy and prayer celebration took place in the school gym with Deacon Shawn Panio presiding at 9:30 a.m.

Mrs. Lee Becker & Mrs. Tara McDonald with their “Faith in Action” team

The cross remained at the school until Holy Thursday, March 29th when at 1:15 p.m. the students, staff and some community members walked the cross across the street to St. Boniface Church. This was a symbolic journey to our church. The cross will be leaving St. Boniface School on Tuesday and will be welcomed at St. Agnes School in Waterloo. This is the third year of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board Pastoral Plan.

Father Ron Voisin, pastor of St. Boniface, Father Toby Collins, Spiritual Advisor for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, Tim Vegh, Maryhill Knights of Columbus Grand Knight, Marylin Dawson, principal of St. Boniface School
From left to right, Back Row: Joanne Hoehnedel, Steph Green, MaryAnn Beadin, Fran Vegh ; Front row Marg Drexler, and Lisa Zettel
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

