Faith in Action travels to St. Boniface

On Monday morning, March 26th the “Faith in Action” cross traveled to St. Boniface School from St. Gabriel’s School in Cambridge.

This cross has been traveling from school to school as a link and a way of sharing our community focus on faith. A special welcoming liturgy and prayer celebration took place in the school gym with Deacon Shawn Panio presiding at 9:30 a.m.

The cross remained at the school until Holy Thursday, March 29th when at 1:15 p.m. the students, staff and some community members walked the cross across the street to St. Boniface Church. This was a symbolic journey to our church. The cross will be leaving St. Boniface School on Tuesday and will be welcomed at St. Agnes School in Waterloo. This is the third year of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board Pastoral Plan.