The kingdom of God has almost arrived a few times in this world. Actually many times in the Old Testament people talked about . God had turned his back on the people of God. They rigged the scales in the marketplace, and took too much from their customers. They worshipped Gods from other countries. They even brought idols made of wood, jewels and clay. The society did not take care of the widow and the orphan and the stranger. If the society was being faithful it would do all of these things in order to guarantee equality in the people of God.

God showed forgiveness throughout the books of the Old Testament. He turned his back many times to the people, but he welcomed them back into the fold often. The prophets were often used to bring the people back into the family of God. they had a big voice in the community.

I do not want to focus on their sin. I want to focus on the mind of God. God has the ability to change it all. I do not know why he does not do it. To think like God is dangerous because I will probably get it wrong. For sure I will make a mistake because I am human.

Throughout the the kingdom of the Old Testament, the kingdom is to arrive. Then in the biography of Jesus that was written by Luke, he has Jesus reading scripture and preaching his first sermon , and Jesus says “the kingdom has come near “. Then, later on in the story. he sees a guy up a tree and invites him down so he can go to his house . The man, called Zaccheus, was tax collector, and had been ripping off taxpayers. When Jesus had eaten there, Zaccheus said he would repay the people he had ripped off. Jesus says to him that kingdom of salvation has come here today. Yes, finally.

But not quite. Jesus the talks of returning some time, but he has not left yet. He has not been crucified on the cross. He talks about floods, earthquakes and some will be taken up to heaven, and some will not when he come the second time. I find this strange to talk about coming again, and you have yet yet left.

Then Jesus dies , and three days later he rises ( Easter ) from the dead. That is what the witnesses say. And I believe it. So, the kingdom arrives now after the resurrection. A perfect time to announce the kingdom.

Not so fast. Jesus says that his disciples are to go onto a hill , and he will rise into the sky and come back later . He has never come back. It has been around 2000 years. The church has predicted the coming of Jesus thousands of times and we have never got it right. Pastors and churches have made people feel guilty using second coming theology.

I love to engage in scripture in this way. I try to read and not move to interpretation too quickly. Do you have problem with the Kingdom? What also give you life to follow Jesus on a daily basis? What is the Kingdom for you? Engage with the Word and life of today.