Strong finish to season for local snowcross racer

Heidelberg’s Taylor Stewart wrapped up the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association’s competitive circuit winning the Sport 600 1 and ending in second place in the Sport 600 2 division.

Following the Mystik Lubricants National Championships and Dayco National Snowcross Finals this past weekend at Horseshoe Valley Resort, Stewart had accumulated enough points to knock down his competition, winning the division against racers who had been competing for many years prior.

The CSRA racing season runs October through April. Today’s most popular form of snowmobile racing, snowcross has high-flying aerial displays and compact track designs that sees competitors race around tracks with tight turns, banked corners and a variety of jumps.

The 19-year-old EDSS graduate took up the sport only a few years ago, but quickly gained attention from a Skidoo race department, which offered him a position on their X Team.

This was his first year competing in either the Sport 600 1 or Sport 600 2, having competed in Trail Sport 600 last year.