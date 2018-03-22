Woolwich prepares for legal challenge in denying expansion at Foodland site in Elmira

An Ontario Municipal Board hearing if necessary, but not necessarily an OMB hearing.

Woolwich is still open to talks about expanding the range of offerings on the Foodland site in Elmira, but is preparing for a legal battle to defend its position that retail outlets such as the LCBO and Beer Store should remain downtown.

The township has been negotiating with property owner, Skyline Retail Real Estate Holdings, over the developer’s request to expand the permitted uses on the site to include ancillary retail, an LCBO outlet and a Beer Store, to a total of 35,000 additional square feet. Overall, the entire development would be permitted up to 138,000 square feet.

Originally home to 51,500 sq. ft. of retail, including a 34,000 sq. ft. grocery store, the site has seen the footprint expand, including an expansion of the main building and a new structure.

Woolwich has long taken issue with previous expansion requests, first from original owners Sobeys Capital Inc. and now with Skyline.

In a closed session Tuesday night, council voted in favour of preparing to defend the township’s position that the latest expansion bid be denied. Back in open session, councillors quickly endorsed a motion outlining their decision.

The Skyline plan does not fit with the township’s planning goals, and would have an “unacceptable impact” on the Elmira core, council decided.

“Approval of the applications as proposed would not conform to the township official plan and would not represent good planning in the public interest,” says the approved motion.

A market impact study commissioned by the township is at odds with the developer’s findings, said director of engineering and planning Dan Kennaley.

“Skyline market demand analysis overestimates the economic health of Elmira’s core area and underestimates the impact of the Skyline expansion on the area, particularly if one or more the anchor stores within the Elmira core area were to relocate to the subject property.”

Kennaley said staff is still in talks with the developer to see if a hearing can be avoided, adding the township has a solid case to defend its decision to deny the expansion.