Woolwich needs to look closer to home for solutions

Having recently come through a budget process in which it whittled around the edges but made no serious attempts to get a handle on spending, Woolwich council this week confirmed plans to drop $60,000 on an organizational review.

Included in the 2018 budget, the plan to hire a consultant was made with little justification and even less discussion, though there was an attempt from a couple of councillors to make it an opportunity to reel in costs or drop the exercise altogether. To no avail.

It was no wholehearted endorsement, but councillors meeting Tuesday night did not undo the poor decision, instead approving the terms of reference for hiring a consultant.

More generally, the proposal to hire a consultant for a review of how the township organizes its departments and staff goes to the heart of a number of problems, and not one confined to Woolwich.

First off, there’s the cost: a projected $50,000 to $60,000 for yet another consultant’s study. Theoretically, that could lead to less, more or the status quo. Realistically, consultants typically lead things in the direction favoured by those who hire them. Given this is a staff-driven initiative, bloat is likely to win the day.

In that vein, Woolwich needs to look at its spending priorities before embarking on such an exercise. As there’s been a large increase in staffing costs, some of it of little value to the public, even as the township cites its infrastructure deficit, it’s clear that cuts, not increases, are needed. If there is to be a study, it should focus on where the cuts should come.

By now, councillors should have realized that increased spending and larger budgets follow larger revenue streams, augmented by tax increases. The benefits of assessment growth and other new revenues are absorbed into the bureaucracy rather than offsetting tax rates or going to priority projects, though some of it is funnelled that way.

There has been a tendency over many years to increase taxes well above inflation year after year. Equally obvious is the fact such increases outstrip income gains. In that, Woolwich is not alone, as every level of government is guilty of profligacy and disregard for the public and its welfare. We’re making less money before we pay our taxes. Afterwards, we’re even more behind. Despite paying more taxes, we’re getting less in return – for tax-weary residents, that’s the real kicker. Simply put, we’re not seeing the benefits of having more money lifted from our wallets.

At the same time as property taxes go up, fees for services such as water and sewage have climbed steadily, part of a fee-for-use rationale. In that light, ratepayers are getting less even as they pay more in general taxes.

We long decried the absence of real debate in Woolwich’s budget process. Councillors would do well to remember who they work for – hint, not those employed by the township – while making spending decisions.

More pragmatically, the township is a small business, even despite the unwarranted bloat of recent years. It’s not a sprawling enterprise that might benefit from an outside, third-party opinion. In fact, Woolwich’s contingent of managers should have a good handle on the operation and where changes are needed. Council’s failure to even note that much, let alone see that the solutions – and problems – lie within, is more troubling still than wasting another $60,000.