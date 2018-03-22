Scott Arnold is a cartoonist, UI designer and graphic artist – and a former member of the Observer Staff. A graduate of the University of Toronto and Sheridan College, he brings a diverse background to his cartooning – something reflected in the atypical art style used for his longest running project – The View From Here (a staple of the Opinion section for over a decade). Though spending his days making graphics for handheld User Interfaces, Scott is always working on side projects; from comic books for publishers like Image Comics and Hypersmash Studios, to spot illustrations for other newspapers and magazines. More work can be seen (and original artwork commissioned) at www.industri-studios.com where he regularly posts illustration work and pages from his ongoing auto-biographical comic “What Can’t Be Erased.”