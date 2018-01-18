A large group of interested people came out on Thursday, January 11, 2018, to the New Horizon’s meeting.

Guest speakers were Josh Graham, Project Manager for the LRT and Ron Bauman, Communications Coordinator. They showed a short video with questions being asked during the presentations and many more questions asked and answered following their talk. The ION service will run from Conestoga Mall to Fairview Mall which will take approximately 44 minutes with 19 regulated stops and cost $3.25. This cost will be good for the ION service as well as on buses – one fair with the transfer.

They will be purchasing 14 vehicles and these coaches will hold 200 passengers. The service is also very quiet as the engines are run on electricity. They are currently looking into free parking at Conestoga Mall but it is already set up at Fairview Mall. This was a 3-year planning project and is the first in Canada and the world so we are ironing out all the glitches. The cost is being absorbed by the Region, Provincial and Federal governments.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, February 8th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre from 10-11 a.m. Admission is $2.00. Guest speaker will be Lynn Weimer, retired registered nurse with Waterloo Hospice. Her topic is Advanced Care Planning – a Conversation worth having.

For additional information contact Joan Haid at (519) 648-2742 or by email at jehaid@netflash.net