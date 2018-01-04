A 17-year-old Elmira youth charged with second-degree murder is expected to be back in court January 11.

The young man was arrested December 27, two days after the body of Elizabeth Alder, 57, was found at a Falcon Drive address in Elmira.

Police initially released the name of the suspect when they launched a search for him following the discovery of the victim after a 911 call on Christmas Day. Finding the death suspicious, members of the Major Crime Branch, in conjunction with the Forensic Identification Branch, continued to investigate and issued a warrant for a local 17-year-old male who had known Alder.

Since his arrest, the suspect’s name cannot be published under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 17-year-old youth was taken into custody at the retail power centre on Farmers Market Lane south of St. Jacobs on the afternoon of December 27. Since that time, the teen has made two brief court appearances.

An increased police presence was seen in the area of Falcon Drive throughout much of the following week.

Officials have yet to release the cause of death.