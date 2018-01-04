You receive an alarming call from someone who claims to be from the government. They say that something went horribly wrong and that the only way out of this mess is to pay the money you owe as soon as possible. They convince you that the fastest way to get the money is to pay them with iTunes gift cards.

Don’t give in, police advise, as this is a typical example of an extortion scam. Those scams are on the rise in Canada. They take many shapes. Sometimes, scammers pretend to be from the government or from the police and threaten to arrest you or deport you. They can even go as far as claiming that a close relative is hurt or in danger. Details vary but the outcome is always the same: victims are bullied and scared into paying fake debts or ransom.

Remember one thing: no matter what, a legitimate organization will never ask you to pay using iTunes gift cards. You should hang up immediately, police say.

If you have been the victim of a scam, contact your financial institution and local police. If you have information about a scam, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501).