The Me to We team at St. Boniface School were again thinking how could they share some Christmas happiness and chose the residents at Twin Oaks Nursing Home next door. This year the school decorated their Christmas tree in the foyer with gift tags to surprise the residents. On these gift tags were items that the residents could use such as a puzzle, or a book, a word search book, bottle of body wash, a game, a DVD or a CD with music from the 40”s, 50’s or 60’s , hand lotion, a card game, etc. .

Families from the school were invited to pick a gift tag and purchase a gift and place it under the Christmas tree unwrapped. The team would then wrap the gifts. On Christmas Day these gifts would be given to each individual resident on behalf of the school.