Principal Marylin Dawson welcomed the many people – parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and neighbours who packed the gym for the annual Christmas Concert, which was held on Thursday, December 13th at St. Boniface School. It was standing room only. Cost for the concert was a food item . Ms. Dawson was over whelmed by the way that Maryhill celebrates the school community in all their endeavours.

The program began with the sign of our faith and a prayer.

Emcees for the evening were Dani Egredzija and Mitchell Hartman while Amber Moran and Spencer Miller looked after the stage curtains, Nate Kobe looked after the lights and Logan Mazzetti ran the sound system. Co-ordinator for this year’s concert were grade 6 / 7 teacher Mrs. Leisha Huber and Mr. Henry Bink, grade 7 / 8 teacher and the student council. The We to Me team were in charge of the food drive.

The evening began with the Junior & Senior Kindergarten class of Mrs. Joanna Mazza singing “Santa Claus Rock” and “Mary had a baby”. At the end of their performance they wished everyone a “Happy Birthday to Jesus” and blew kisses to the audience. Next was the 2nd Junior & Senior Kindergarten class of Mrs. Tiffany Roth’s singing “He had a red, red coat” and “There was a little baby”.

Ms. Corinne Kennedy’s grade 1 & 2 class danced to the “Jingle Bell Dance” and sang ”Welcome to our world”.

Mrs. Karen Randall’s grade 2 and 3 class sang “Mary did you know?” and with the help of Mr, Gary Chrysler performed a musically “Mary’s Boy Child.

The Alphabet Christmas was presented by Ms. Nancy Zuzinjak’s grade 4 & 5 class.

With student all dressed in black and with black lights and white gloves Mrs. Leisha Huber’s grade 6 and 7 class performed “Oh Holy Night ’ which is a black light hand mime.

The last class on stage was Mr. Henry Bink’s grade 7 and 8 class who performing a jovial rendition of the “12 days of Christmas”.

It is not only the teachers, but the Educational Assistants and the Designated Early Childhood Educators as well who all help in preparing this evenings performance. What an enjoyable hour.