On Sunday, December 17th at 4:30 p.m. the Maryhill Fire truck could be heard as they escorted Santa Claus (aka Graham Snyder) through Maryhill. Santa made a slow tour through all the subvisions in Maryhill with his elf’s. People along the routes donated food and these donations will be going to the Woolwich Food Bank.

The procession then travelled into Bloomingdale.

A huge thank you to the South Woolwich Optimists Club for making this happen and for Santa’s elf’s for picking up the food donations.