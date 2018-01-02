On Sunday, December 17th at 4:30 p.m. the Maryhill Fire truck could be heard as they escorted Santa Claus (aka Graham Snyder) through Maryhill.  Santa made a slow tour through all the subvisions in Maryhill with his elf’s.  People along the routes donated food and these donations will be going to the Woolwich Food Bank.

The procession then travelled into Bloomingdale.

A huge thank you to the South Woolwich Optimists Club for making this happen and for Santa’s elf’s for picking up the food donations.

Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

