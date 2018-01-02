Owen Brown, Claire Doerr, Educational Assistant Sue Weiss, Grade 6/7 teacher Leisha Huber, Mitchell Hartman, John Patrick Milloy, Ian Gallagher Sitting: Dani Egredziia, Avery Sauve

The Me to We committee from St. Boniface School has been busy again!   Headed by teacher Leisha Huber and Educational Assistant Sue Weiss this group of young people collected food items at the annual St. Boniface School Christmas Concert which was held on Thursday, December 14th.   This food will be donated to the Woolwich Food Bank in Elmira.

Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

